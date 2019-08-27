Driver in critical condition, passenger seriously injured after Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. – A driver was critically injured after his vehicle hit a tree on N. Military Highway Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers received a call about a crash in the 7800 block of N. Military Highway – just off of E. Little Creek Road – around 9 a.m. First responders arrived to find two men trapped inside a Ford Fusion sedan.

Crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue rescued both men from the vehicle and took them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed the sedan was traveling northbound on N. Military Highway when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The 57-year-old driver is listed in critical condition, and his 51-year-old passenger’s injuries are said to be serious. The passenger is expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

