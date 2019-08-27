Dominion Energy scam calls reported in Gloucester, York Counties

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – Two local sheriff’s offices are warning residents to be aware of a phone scam going around.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said it received a number of calls Tuesday about scammers posing as Dominion Energy representatives. Officials say the callers are telling people they have an order to cut off their power unless they are paid.

Authorities with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said the scammers have been calling residents in York County as well.

Both sheriff’s offices say the calls are not legitimate and are advising people not to fall for them.

If you have any questions, you can view Dominion Energy’s Scammers webpage for more information. The company has also listed phone numbers you can call to report the scams and ask for assistance.

