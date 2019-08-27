Contigo recalls millions of kids water bottles due to choking hazard

Large water bottle manufacturer Contigo has recalled millions of children’s water bottles.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the name of the product is the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles. The water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

About 5.7 million water bottles were recalled.

If you have one of these products call Contigo toll-free at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or online by clicking here then click on recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

