Amtrak now offering travel discount for military veterans

WASHINGTON – Amtrak is offering customers who are military veterans new way to save on rail travel.

A 10% discount for military veterans is now available for customers who have served in the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

The new everyday discount is valid for travel across the entire national network including the Northeast Regional from Washington, D.C., to Boston, all State-Supported trains, and the California Zephyr, Southwest Chief, City of New Orleans, Cardinal, Auto Train, Coast Starlight, Lake Shore Limited, Capitol Limited, Crescent, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, Palmetto, Empire Builder, and Texas Eagle.

“Amtrak is grateful to our nation’s military veterans for their commitment and sacrifices,” Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson said. “Traveling by train is an adventure, and we have sweetened the deal to offer this discount as a benefit to our veterans.”

Being able to easily travel to and from city centers, Amtrak offers customers the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no “airplane mode”), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. This discount is valid for coach and Acela Business class seats only. Discount is not valid on weekday service on the Acela. The discount is not valid with Saver Fares, non-Acela Business Class, First Class or Sleeping accommodations and 7000-8999 Thruways. These upgrades are permitted upon payment of the full accommodation charges. Fares are one way and no additional discounts apply. This offer is subject to any restrictions and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased.