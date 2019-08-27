A breast cancer survivor shares her inspirational story on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Kristin Harris' battle against breast cancer has been life long. Her mother was first diagnosed when Kristin was four years old, and then some two decades later she would care for her mom as she lost the battle to the disease.

Today, Kristen is living with metastatic breast cancer, and uses her experience to advocate for others as the new executive director for Susan G. Komen Central and Eastern Virginia.

Presented by

Susan G. Komen, Central and Eastern Virginia

komenceva.org/