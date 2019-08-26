Woman faces federal charges for transporting drugs from Iowa to Virginia Beach

DES MOINES, IA – A 36-year-old woman from Des Moines, Iowa, faces 10 federal charges in Virginia for transporting drugs from the Midwest state to Virginia Beach.

Federal authorities say Latosha Prather was running an in-home daycare on Pennsylvania Avenue, watching several children while doing drug deals throughout the day using her cellphone.

State records show she was often caring for up to eight children.

Now, Prather is in federal custody charged with dealing heroin and fentanyl out of her home.

“It’s going to be a sting for some families that thought their kids were in good hands,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek, with Des Moines police.

Bank statements show Prather made at least $65,000 from drug deals.

Fentanyl she allegedly sold caused a man to overdose and die in December 2017, spurring the federal investigation.

Further details on Prather’s involvement in transporting drugs to Virginia Beach have not been released.

If convicted, she faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.