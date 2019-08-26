Virginia health officials warning of severe lung illness impacting those who are vaping

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health is investigating severe lung illness that is believed to be linked to vaping.

Officials in the Commonwealth are warning Virginians after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Aug. 22, 2019, 193 potential cases of severe lung illness e-cigarette product use had been reported by 22 states.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia is reporting three cases and is investigating additional potential cases. All patients have reported vaping in the weeks to months prior to illness.

The first death of a person hospitalized with severe respiratory illness associated with vaping was reported in Illinois.

Symptoms of this illness have included gradual onset of cough, shortness of breath, or fatigue, that gets worse over a period of days or weeks, until the patient has to be admitted to the hospital for treatment, said the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH added that some patients have also reported vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue. If anyone has these symptoms and has a history of e-cigarette use, seek medical attention immediately.

Information on this illness is available here.

