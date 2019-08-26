Tropical Storm Dorian moving through the Windward Islands. Dorian is centered about 30 miles SE of St. Lucia and moving WNW at 13 mph. A turn toward the northwest is expected on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to move across the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea during the next several hours.

Dorian is forecast to pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, move near or over eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night, and move north of Hispaniola on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it moves close to Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, August 27

Location: 13.5°N 60.7°W

Moving: WNW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings