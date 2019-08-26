Tropical Storm Dorian could be a hurricane by Tuesday as it approaches Puerto Rico

WTKR- Tropical Storm Dorian approaching the Windward Islands. Dorian is centered about 225 miles ESE of Barbados and moving west at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A turn toward the WNW is expected later today, with this motion continuing through Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late today and tonight and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength on Tuesday and Wednesday while it is over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

We are watching an elongated area of low pressure centered about 280 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form today or Tuesday while the system moves slowly northeast well offshore of the southeastern United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)