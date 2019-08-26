Think with Wink: Angry go Luck-y

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Saturday night, Andrew Luck shocked the sports world with his abrupt retirement from the NFL.

At the age of 29, Luck, who owns the second-most passing touchdowns of any player in NFL history in his first six seasons, called it quits due to injuries taking a toll on him. Arguably just as stunning as Luck's decision to step away was the reaction of his hometown fans. The star quarterback was booed off the field in Indianapolis.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on Luck's decision to retire and the choice a few fans made to boo their quarterback.

