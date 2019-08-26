Schools in North Carolina start Monday!

Police: Man arrested for trying to film up woman’s dress in Virginia Beach Walgreens

Posted 12:29 pm, August 26, 2019, by

Michael Lockhart

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was arrested after trying to film up a woman’s dress in a local Walgreens, according to police.

On July 22 at 6:40 p.m., the victim was at the Walgreens located at 1101 Nimmo Parkway when the incident happened.

The suspect was attempting to film up her dress with his cell phone as she was browsing the aisles.

62-year-old Michael David Lockhart was arrested on August 25, and charged with unlawful filming or photo of other in relation to the incident.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.760590 by -76.006105.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.