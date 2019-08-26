Police: Man arrested for trying to film up woman’s dress in Virginia Beach Walgreens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was arrested after trying to film up a woman’s dress in a local Walgreens, according to police.

On July 22 at 6:40 p.m., the victim was at the Walgreens located at 1101 Nimmo Parkway when the incident happened.

The suspect was attempting to film up her dress with his cell phone as she was browsing the aisles.

62-year-old Michael David Lockhart was arrested on August 25, and charged with unlawful filming or photo of other in relation to the incident.

There are no further details at this time.

