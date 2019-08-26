Police investigate after man shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a Saturday shooting that left a 35-year-old man shot.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Adams Circle around 11 p.m.

The man’s injuries were reportedly non-life threatning, and he was taken to a hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Police said the man was shot while he was in his home after suspect(s) fired shots toward the resident’s he was in.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

