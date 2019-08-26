Pie-inspired fall flavors have returned at Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts announced the return of its many pie-inspired fall flavors on Monday!

Flavors like chopped apple and streusel toppings, and a fall staple, pumpkin icing are now available through November 28. Duck Donuts says the apple topping has the consistency of apple pie filling with hints of cinnamon, while the pumpkin icing is creamy and sweet with a dash of spice.

Stores are also featuring a Harvest Assortment, ideal for any fall activity, with autumn-inspired combinations such as vanilla icing, topped with chopped apple and streusel, pumpkin icing with vanilla drizzle and a simple, warm cinnamon sugar donut. The company also revealed its fall lineup of hot or iced espresso beverages, which include Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha and a more unique flavor, such as Cookie Butter White Mocha.

“Duck Donuts is excited to welcome fall, offering customers a taste of the season with the return of our popular fall favorites, chopped apple and streusel topping, and of course, pumpkin icing,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts. “These enchanting flavors and more can be enjoyed through the traditional in-store made-to-order experience or by ordering online for convenient in-store pickup or delivery.”

Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon.

Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and now offers online ordering and delivery in many locations. To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, click here.