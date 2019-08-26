Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center to receive $100,000 from Petco Foundation

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) will be awarded a $100,000 grant on Wednesday from the Petco Foundation!

The grant is part of the foundation’s lifesaving support of more than $750,000 to help Virginia animal shelters reach the goal of saving more than 90% of pets entering shelters in the state.

Representatives from Petco Foundation will present the award check to staff from NACC on Wednesday, August 28 at 10 a.m., at the Petco Store at 4540 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach.

NACC plans to use the grant to support its foster program for medium and large dogs, launched earlier this year. This program helps to minimize shelter stressors that may cause dogs to act out or misbehave in uncharacteristic ways.

Norfolk Animal Care Center is one of five Virginia organizations that will receive grants from the Petco Foundation.

The center recruits volunteers to serve as fosters to host medium and large dogs in their homes, and provides support including food, bowls, crates, toys and any required medication. Foster periods start at two weeks but can be extended, and foster dogs are eligible for adoption from their foster home. To volunteer for the program, email GSNACCfoster@norfolk.gov for more information.