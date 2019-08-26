× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Another cooler day with a few showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A slow warm up this week… Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with on and off showers possible. Highs will return to the upper 70s to near 80, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be breezy again today with NE winds at 10 to 15 mph.

We will warm a few degrees tomorrow to the low 80s. Expect a mix of clouds with a few scattered showers. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Wednesday, near normal for this time of year. We could see another round of scattered showers and storms Wednesday, as a cold front moves in.

Highs will remain in the mid 80s for the end of the work week. Expect partly cloudy skies with lower rain chances.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows near 70. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 26th

1998 F0 Tornado: Chowan Co

2003 F0 Tornado: Richmond Co

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Dorian approaching the Windward Islands. Dorian is centered about 225 miles ESE of Barbados and moving west at 14 mph. A turn toward the WNW is expected later today, with this motion continuing through Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late today and tonight and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength on Tuesday and Wednesday while it is over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

We are watching an elongated area of low pressure centered about 280 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form today or Tuesday while the system moves slowly northeast well offshore of the southeastern United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.