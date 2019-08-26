Man wanted for allegedly exposing himself at Kill Devil Hills Dollar Tree

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly exposed himself to several customers at the Dollar Tree in Kill Devil Hills.

Authorities say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on August 22.

They say the man appeared to be driving a Toyota Tundra with a hitch-mounted cargo carrier.

Anyone who has information about this man is asked to call the Kill Devil Hills Police Department at (252) 449-5337 or the Crime Line. You can also submit a tip online here.

