Man charged with DUI after driving onto field at Virginia Beach Top Golf, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been charged with DUI after he drove his car onto the playing field at Top Golf on Friday, according to police.

An employee called police at about 8:30 pm on August 23 to report a sedan driving on the playing field.

Police say it appears the driver had accidentally gotten on to the field and was trying to get off of it.

Casey Carter Browning, of Ricmond, was arrested and charged with DUI. Police are also investigating destruction of property as netting was damaged.

News 3 reached out to Top Golf for comment and is waiting to hear back.