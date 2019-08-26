Making compound butter and sauteed shrimp with Chef Jacqui on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jacqui show us how to make two different types of compound butters with fresh summer herbs from the garden. We use the finished product to cook up some delicious shrimp and learn what else these butters can be used for.

The Kitchen Barn and Coast Live giving away a cooking package of essentials picked out by Chef Jacqui. That includes a Woll 9.5 inch diamond coated nonstick frying pan, a white porcelain turkey platter and a Suzy garlic press. CLICK HERE to enter to win!

For more information visit Kitchenbarnonline.com.