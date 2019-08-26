× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Tidal flooding potential, gradual warming trend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 1 AM Tuesday with widespread to moderate tidal flooding this evening and overnight. This will be the first time the Bay has experienced widespread tidal flooding in some time. Overall expect one foot (up to two feet in some isolated areas) of inundation in low lying, vulnerable locations which are prone to tidal flooding. This includes some roads, parking lots, lawns and areas near the waters edge. We will also see rough surf and a high risk for rip currents.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Patchy fog will be possible.

We will warm a few degrees tomorrow to the low 80s. Expect a mix of clouds with a few scattered showers. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Wednesday, near normal for this time of year. We could see another round of scattered showers and storms Wednesday, as a cold front moves in.

Highs will remain in the mid 80s for the end of the work week. Expect partly cloudy skies with lower rain chances.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows near 70. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows near 70. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 26th

1998 F0 Tornado: Chowan Co

2003 F0 Tornado: Richmond Co

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Dorian approaching the Windward Islands. Dorian is centered about 135 miles ESE of Barbados and moving WNW at 14 mph. This motion is expected to continue through Tuesday night, followed by a turn toward the NW on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late today and tonight and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Dorian is expected to pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and approach eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days and Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it passes through the northern Windward Islands on Tuesday. Dorian is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.

1. Recent satellite wind data indicate that the low pressure area located about 300 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina has become better defined since yesterday, and is producing winds to near tropical storm force well southeast of its center. The associated thunderstorm activity is also showing signs of organization. Conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form later today while the system moves slowly northeastward well offshore of the United States east coast. Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

