Dorian moving parallel to the northeast coast of Florida as it heads north toward Georgia and the Carolinas.

Dorian, which has weakened to a Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, has a wind speed of 110 mph. As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the storm is centered about 130 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina and 255 miles SSW of Wilmington, North Carolina.

According to the NOAA, Dorian is now the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern Bahamas. Dorian is tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.

Dorian is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph. A turn to the north- northeast is anticipated on Thursday, with a turn toward the northeast on Thursday night. A northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will continue to approach the coast of South Carolina tonight, move near or over the coast of South Carolina on Thursday, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina Thursday night and Friday.

Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 110 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in strength are possible tonight, followed by slow weakening Thursday through Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195

miles.

There is still uncertainty with this track, but as it is now, northeast North Carolina and coastal Virginia could feel impacts by Thursday and Friday.

Many areas are under weather/storm surge warnings and watches. Click here for the full list of warnings.

Click here for more Dorian coverage.

As of 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 4

Location: 30.9 N 79.8 W

Moving: NNW at 8 mph

Min pressure: 959 mb

Max sustained: 110 mph

Interactive Hurricane Tracker | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings