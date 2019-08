Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A sort of "pre-school on wheels," the Virginia Beach Reading Bus is celebrating its 20th year on the road.

Tina Batty and Laura Silverman from Virginia Beach School join us on board the Bus live outside our studio to explore the free educational programs offered, the crafts kids can create, and discuss the importance of early childhood literacy.

For more information visit VBSchools.com.