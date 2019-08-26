Former Chesapeake sheriff’s deputy sentenced after smuggling drugs into jail

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A former Chesapeake Sheriff’s Deputy was sentenced on Monday for charges involving the smuggling of drugs and other goods into a local jail.

34-year-old Jenis Leroy Plummer will spend two and a half years in prison.

According to federal officials, Plummer admitted that he smuggled heroin, cocaine, cell phones, e-cigarettes and other contraband into the Chesapeake City Jail from July 2017 through January 2019, knowingly and intentionally conspiring with an inmate in the process.

Officials added that Plummer would contact the inmate’s girlfriend and arranged to meet her at various locations in Hampton Roads to pick up the contraband that was transported in blue latex gloves. Plummer would then be paid in cash, via CashApp, and via PayPal. Conspirators gave Plummer over $6,500 in cash.

On one occasion, law enforcement observed the inmate’s girlfriend drop a black sock containing contraband at an arranged meeting location in a cul-de-sac on Horse Run Drive in Chesapeake. Law enforcement recovered the black sock and replaced the suspected bags of narcotics with two bags of fake narcotics and returned the black sock to its original location. Thereafter, law enforcement observed Plummer travel to the cul-de-sac and retrieve the black sock containing contraband that included the fake narcotics.

After being approached by law enforcement, Plummer, and his conspirators, separately admitted their involvement in the conspiracy.