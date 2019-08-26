Family of four displaced, home condemned after Newport News fire

NORFOLK, Va. – A family of four has been forced out of their home after a fire in the 500 block of Woodfin Road Monday night.

The call came in at 7:08 p.m., and the first units arrived on scene at 7:11 p.m.

Firefighters gave the all clear and had the fire under control at 7:32 p.m.

The single-family home was condemned due to damage from the fire. Two adults and two children have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

Fire marshals are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Google Map for coordinates 37.027859 by -76.453530.

