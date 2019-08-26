City of Norfolk offices closing in observance of Labor Day holiday

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including City Hall and all libraries, will close on Monday, September 2, in observance of Labor Day.

The closures include the Norfolk Courthouse, offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue and the City Treasurer. Offices will reopen at regular business hours on Tuesday, September 3.

The outdoor pools at the Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center and Chesterfield Recreation Center will open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Labor Day.

Outdoor swimming pools and splash pads will close for the season on Tuesday, September 3, and beach lifeguards will go off duty. All other recreation facilities, including indoor swimming pools, will close on Labor Day.

All Norfolk Public Library locations will close on Labor Day and reopen on Tuesday. Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center will close for the holiday and reopen on Tuesday as well.

Requests for bulk waste collection on Tuesday, September 3, must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, August 30. To schedule bulk waste collection, call the Norfolk Cares Center at (757) 664-6510 or fill out a request online at this link and click on the Request Tracker.