African-American activist stops in Hampton Roads pushing for national “Juneteenth” holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Opal Lee may be 92-years-old, but she’s got plenty of energy to travel across the nation. She is on a mission-- make "Juneteenth" a national holiday.

“Ever since I can remember working with Juneteenth is about unifying people,” Lee said as she stopped in Williamsburg to promote her efforts on Monday.

"Juneteenth" is a day of observance for the African-American community. It recognizes the day African salves were freed in Texas on June 19, 1865.

“We’re not talking about a paid holiday, we want it on the calendar," Lee said. "We want people to be aware of it.”

Lee read a book on "Juneteenth" to a group of children and adults at the Williamsburg Library. She and those attending her reading walked to the First Baptist Church just around the corner.

Those who walked with her said it was an honor to have her visit Williamsburg.

“To have Miss Opal is so meaningful because I look at her as a light a torch bearer,"Jacqueline Bridgefort Williams, the founder of Village Initiative, an organization that promotes unity and education, said. "I am a future torchbearer because they have ran this race for so long and now We are here to continue to the finish line."

The church holds historical context for the African-American community. Several notable African-American leaders visited this church such as the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King and Jesse Jackson.

The church houses a bell that was made in 1886. Church-members said the bell’s meaning is reconciliation and healing of this nation and Lee got the opportunity to ring the bell.

“I rang it so many times that I had the strength to pull it and I didn’t count," Lee said.

Lee said she will continue her journey and use all her strength to push forward.

“I am going to walk as long as I’ve got breath in my body to make people aware that 'Juneteenth' needs to be a national holiday," Lee said.

For more information on her journey and efforts, click here to be directed to her website.