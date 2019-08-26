Act 3 Podcast: The Future of Spider-Man and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

This has been one of the biggest weeks ever when it comes to news!

We’re covering the latest in the breakup between Disney and Sony and what it means for the future of Spider-Man. And we heard rumors earlier in the year and now it’s official, we’re getting a fourth Matrix film.

Plus we have all the announcements from Disney’s D23 expo. Also, this week we’re talking about the teen horror film, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which is way scarier than you might expect.

Act One: News

-00:01:40 – Disney and Sony Part Ways on Spider-Man

-00:12:50 – Matrix 4 Confirmed

-00:15:15 – D23 Expo Announcements

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-00:31:40 – Steven: “The Boys”

-00:35:05 – Chandler: “The Farewell”

Act Three: “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” Review/Discussion

-00:37:40 – Non-Spoilers

-00:44:54 – SPOILERS

Post Credits

-00:57:38 – Speculation and concern over about Star Wars Episode IX