Woman shot in Newport News, police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of 23rd Street at 12:05 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not named any suspects at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing. If you or someone you know can help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip using the P3Tips app.