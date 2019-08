NORFOLK, Va. – A woman is fighting for her life after a motorcycle crash took place on Sunday night.

The call for the incident came in around 8:30 p.m.

The scene of the crash is located at W. Little Creek Road & Ruthven Road.

One adult female was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are asking that you avoid the area. There are no further details at this time.

