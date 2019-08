PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police has canceled a Senior Alert issued by the Prince George County Police Department.

Prince George County police were looking for 70-year-old Yahya Waheed.

He was last seen August 25, around 1 p.m. at his residence before heading to a nearby store.

Police later announced that Waheed was safely located by State troopers on I-295 in Henrico County.