CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating after a fire took place Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were on the scene of a working fire in the 800 block of Great Bridge Boulevard.

Officials were dispatched around 7:07 p.m., and the fire was said to be put out at 7:42 p.m.

Due to the fire, Great Bridge Boulevard is closed at River Walk Parkway. Police are currently directing traffic.

There is no word on when the road will be reopened.

