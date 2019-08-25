Police: Missing Virginia Beach woman found safe

UPDATE: Police say the woman who was missing in Virginia Beach has been found safe.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for 68-year-old Janet Irene Thurman.

Thurman is 190 pounds, 5 foot 5 inches tall, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white dress with flowers, a green shirt and black shoes.

She is believed to be driving a blue 2014 toyota sienna, license plate Virginia 22644HM.

She is believed to be in danger and was last seen on Sunday, around 1 p.m., at the church of Lord Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4784 Princess Anne Road.

Thurman suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. She may need medical attention.

Police are saying that she gained access to a vehicle’s keys and drove away from the church.

Please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department with any information regarding her whereabouts at (757)-385-5000.