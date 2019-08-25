Newport News Police respond to wrong-way crash, 5 people injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department and the Virginia State Police responded to a crash on I-64 early Sunday morning.

According to police, at approximately 3:36 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Bland Boulevard in reference to a possible DUI. The suspect vehicle failed to yield to police and entered I-64 heading westbound in the eastbound lane.

The suspect vehicle then struck another vehicle.

The suspect and two passengers, as well as the driver and passenger in the victim vehicle, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.