Man fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot on Sunday night.

Around 9:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Blair Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival they found an adult black male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police say.

There are no suspects at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 911 or the Crime Line.

If you know who these suspects are, you can give a tip anonymously through the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

