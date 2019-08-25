Infant dies after being ejected from vehicle in Accomack County crash

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police responded to a crash that left an infant dead Saturday morning.

According to police, at approximately 7:52 a.m., the driver of a 2010 Honda Pilot ran off the road while traveling southbound on Route 13, Lankford Highway, north of Merry Cat Lane. The driver, Quanisha Bennett, overcorrected and ran off the roadway into a ditch, striking a culvert.

The vehicle overturned, ejecting a 5-month-old child who was not in a child safety seat.

The infant was flown to Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters in Norfolk, where he died of his injuries. The driver and three other passengers were taken to Riverside Shore Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, and no charges will be placed at this time.