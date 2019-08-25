× First Warning Forecast: Breezy, showers scattered throughout the day

Cool and breezy overnight with lows in the 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. A few spotty showers possible.

High pressure will be to our north to start the work week. We continue to keep an eye on the area of low pressure to our south for any tropical development. As of now, the system will stay well offshore. We will likely just see rough surf and dangerous rip currents. The system should exit the area by Wednesday.

For kids heading back to school in Dare County Monday, it will be breezy with winds out of the northeast. We will have to watch out for tidal flooding at times of high tide due to the persistent northeasterly winds. High tide at Sewell’s Point is at 6 PM. The red flags will also be flying at area beaches due to a high risk of rip currents. Expect a few scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday will be very similar. Expect it to be breezy, with highs in the low 80s. The humidity will start to go up a bit. There is a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day.

A cold front will move in late Wednesday and early Thursday. This will bring another chance for showers, but not many due to the area of high pressure to our north. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s. Warming temperatures to end the work week. Temperatures as well as humidity will be on the upswing. Expect highs on Friday and Saturday in the mid and upper 80s under a nice mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will approach on Sunday with a chance of showers and storms.

As we head into the last week of August, how are we shaping up rain-wise? So far in Norfolk, we’ve gotten 7.52 inches of rain in August, which is well above our normal for the month of 5.39 inches. While it has been a wet August, we are still a little over 3 inches away from being the 10th wettest August on record in Norfolk.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Dorian is moving toward the west near 14 mph, and this motion should continue through tonight. A turn toward the west-northwest is expected on Monday, with this motion continuing through Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late Monday or early Tuesday and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

8:00 PM AST Sun Aug 25

Location: 11.6°N 54.8°W

Moving: W at 14 mph

Min pressure: 1003 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

An elongated area of low pressure centered about 300 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina has changed little in organization this evening. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form within the next few days while the system moves slowly northeastward well offshore of the southeastern United States.

* Formation chance through 2 days: HIGH (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (80%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

