NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Saturday afternoon.

Reports say that a shooting took place in the 1400 Block of West 27th Street and was reported around 2:45 p.m.

A man was found dead at the scene, according to officials.

There is no further information at this time.

