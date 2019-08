NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the 1500 block of IKEA Way left a man injured late Friday night.

The call came in around 11:45 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

