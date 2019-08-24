Get to know the ODU quarterbacks battling for the starting spot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University football is just a week away from the start to its 2019 season, with its season opener on August 31st against Norfolk State.

The Monarchs still have yet to name a starting quarterback, with Stone Smartt, Messiah deWeaver and Steven Williams competing for the spot.

Smartt and deWeaver are junior college transfers, while Williams returns for his third season with ODU.

News 3 sports anchor Megan Plain caught up with the three quarterbacks to learn about what they're like off the field.