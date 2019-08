VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Flex 4 Change looks to earn a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records during Saturday’s 6th Annual Kids Bash.

The first annual Kids Bash was held in the summer of 2014 and had 35 children in attendance, and by 2018 it drew 863 kids. The event has become the country’s largest kids fitness event over the last two years, and they hope to go down as the world’s largest with this year’s crowd.

The event takes place at Virginia Beach Fieldhouse from 2-6 p.m.