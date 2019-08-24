× First Warning Forecast: Big temperature drop, showers at times

**Moderate risk of rip currents through this evening.

A big drop in temperatures today! We had a high of 91 in Norfolk on Friday and today we will be lucky to get out of the 70s. Don’t expect a whole lot of sunshine today. We will see mostly cloudy skies with showers at times as a trough of low pressure moves in. This will keep us unsettled through Sunday. So far in Norfolk, we’ve gotten 7.52 inches of rain in August, which is well above our normal for the month of 5.39 inches. While it has been a wet August, we are still a little over 3 inches away from being the 10th wettest August on record in Norfolk. We will definitely be adding to our rain totals due to another unsettled work week. It will be a little breezy today with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Expect lows tonight near 70.

Another cool day on tap Sunday. Temperatures will once again struggle to get out of the 70s. It will be unsettled with a few showers possible. Skies will once again be mostly cloudy. It will be breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. The persistent northeasterly wind could lead to some tidal flooding at times of high tide. High Tide at Sewells Point is around 10 AM.

Next week will be interesting. We continue to monitor an area of low pressure in Florida, that could potentially turn tropical and move northeastward up the Atlantic coast. Right now, it has a 70 percent chance of turning tropical over the next 2 days. No matter what this will bring some unsettled conditions to our area. Keeping rain chances at least Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will trend near-normal in the 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Five is moving toward the west near 12 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast on Sunday, and that motion is expected to continue through Tuesday. On the forecast track, the tropical cyclone is expected to be near the central Lesser Antilles on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later tonight or on Sunday.

11:00 AM AST Sat Aug 24

Location: 10.4°N 47.9°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1010 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

A broad area of low pressure located inland over South Florida. Significant development of the low is unlikely today while it drifts northward over the southern or central Florida peninsula. However, environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development once the low moves off the east-central coast of Florida over the western Atlantic by Sunday, and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form early next week while the system moves northeastward. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft scheduled to investigate the system.

* Formation chance through 2 days: HIGH (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (90%)

An low pressure area has formed just off the upper Texas and southwestern Louisiana coasts. The associated shower and thunderstorm activity shows signs of organization. However, the system is likely to move inland over eastern Texas and western Louisiana before significant development can occur.

* Formation chance through 2 days: LOW (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: LOW (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

