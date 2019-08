Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL, according to Adam Schefter who is an NFL insider for ESPN.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Schefter reports there will be a press conference on Sunday to formally announce the news. He also wrote that Luck “is mentally worn down, and now checking out.”

Luck has already met with Colts owner Jim Irsay to inform him of his decision.