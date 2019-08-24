4-year-old Utah girl loses toes, remains in burn unit after family van catches fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – Nearly a month after a family of five was sent to the burn unit following a van explosion, they have given an update on the youngest child who was trapped in her car seat when it happened.

July 27 painted a chaotic picture at the Pelican Bay Marina in Saratoga Springs.

People watched as a van burst into flames with a family still inside, the youngest trapped in her car seat.

“It looked like something out of a Hollywood scene, only it was real people and real trouble,” said Amy Downing Loveless, a witness.

All five people suffered serious burns. The mother and the 4-year-old girl were flown by medical helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital Burn Unit while the other three — the father and two children under the age of 10 — were taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

Miraculously, everyone came out alive. But now, the littlest member of the Jones family, Lilly, will spend the rest of her life dealing with the injures she sustained.

In a letter, the 4-year-old’s father, Derek, said Lilly is making progress — but it’s not all good news.

“She unfortunately lost all 10 of her toes, which were amputated in surgery this past week. The news they could not save them was heart breaking, especially knowing it will affect her balance and walking,” he wrote.

Nearly four weeks post-fire, Derek said his daughter is now able to nod ‘yes’ and ‘no,’ but still needs a ventilator to breathe.

“She is such a brave little girl, and still faces more surgeries and lots of physical therapy before she can go home. It’s hard to imagine what she has already endured and will still have to endure in the days ahead,” Derek wrote.

The full letter from the Jones family can be found below. A fundraising page has also been set up for the family.