Virginia Beach begins enforcing Oceanfront electric scooter ban

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After the Virginia Beach City Council voted 6-5 to ban motorized scooters at the Oceanfront, scooter companies operating in the city have begun making changes to support the new regulations.

The restricted Oceanfront area for scooter use is located east of Arctic Avenue to the Atlantic Ocean, from Rudee Loop to 42nd Street, according to a release by the city. Riders are still permitted on roadways outside of the boundaries that have speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less.

Police will make riders aware of the change through an “educate and enforce” campaign, and signs will be installed to let riders know where they can and can’t ride.

Bird and Lime, the two scooter companies operating in the city, are relocating between 500 and 1,000 scooters, updating their scooters’ geofencing boundaries and updating their apps to reflect the change.