Salon catering to special needs adults and children opening in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A first-of-its-kind salon is opening in Hampton Roads this weekend.

All Inclusive is a salon catering specifically to children and adults with physical or intellectual disabilities. On Sunday, August 25, its owners will officially open its doors at its Poplar Hill location and begin consultations for clients.

The salon offers a wide variety of services including haircuts, manicures and pedicures, but what sets them apart from other salons is their staff members’ training.

“Everyone has patience and a higher tolerance,” explained Sam Parks, the owner of All Inclusive. “We require a consultation with every single person so I can know their temperament before we schedule their appointments.”

In addition to special staff training, the salon also has weighted blankets, tablets and special service rooms, just in case the noise level in the main salon area is too much for some clients.

“That came from a friend of mine that has two children who are autistic,” explained Parks. “One of her sons doesn’t like a lot of noise and people around him.”

If you aren’t able to make it to the salon, staff can accommodate that too.

“I have on-the-go-kits, we have a portable sink that we can take and a manicure chair. Everything that you can receive in here, they can receive that as well. Some people just feel more comfortable in their own home.”

For others, just getting around is difficult, so this option is also helpful.

“We have a lot of people that can’t get around or just need assistance getting from one place to the other so this helps them.”

To schedule a consultation with All Inclusive, visit their website. There, you can also see the full range of services they offer.