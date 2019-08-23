Action Day: Heavy rain may cause flash floods Friday

Police investigating after car found submerged in Virginia Beach waters

Posted 7:54 am, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01AM, August 23, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are investigating after someone drove a car into the water near Bold Ruler Drive.

Police are still on scene and have shut down traffic on Bold Ruler Drive between Davinci Drive and Sword Dancer Drive.

Police are not sure what caused the car to enter the water, but tell News 3 that a witness to the crash called city dispatchers after seeing it enter the water.

It is not known at this time if anyone has been injured.

