Police find body after vehicle becomes submerged in Virginia Beach neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a fatal vehicle accident after someone drove an SUV into the water near Bold Ruler Drive.

Police are still on scene and have shut down traffic on Bold Ruler Drive between Davinci Drive and Sword Dancer Drive. They have said only one person has died in the accident.

Police are not sure what caused the SUV to enter the water, but tell News 3 that a witness to the accident called city dispatchers after seeing the vehicle enter the water.

Divers were brought to the scene to connect a tow cable to the SUV. The car at this time has been removed from the water.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

#BREAKING: Emergency responders say a car drove into the water here on Bold Ruler Dr. in #VirginiaBeach. Road taped off. Car deeply submerged and they’re working to recover it. https://t.co/fnVrowD4mz @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/tW0QiMu1qa — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) August 23, 2019