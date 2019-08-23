Police investigating rash of car break-ins in Ocean View over the last month

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a rash of car break-ins over the last month in the Ocean View section of Norfolk.

A 19-year-old man accused of breaking into cars is being held in the Norfolk Jail, according to documents.

Aaron Leach was arrested on August 14 for two separate cases, but Norfolk Police have been investigating several break-ins throughout Ocean View.

Court documents state that several witnesses and victims took action and provided police with video from their cell phones and security video of the crimes in their neighborhood.

Court documents outline the list of complaints police have received about recent car break-ins in the area.

Police got a report about a car that had been broken into on July 24. The items reportedly stolen were a designer belt, a wallet with credit cards and Air Jordan sneakers.

On July 25, another vehicle was broken into in the 300 block of Naval Base Road. Money was reportedly taken, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

On August 5, suspects were seen breaking into cars on the 8100 block of Diven Arch. Two speakers, a gun, holster, Jordan 6 Ring Sneakers, Nike Air More Money sneakers and an amplifier were taken.

The suspects were seen driving around in the East Beach area of the city. Norfolk Police said they took six reports for break-ins on Diven Arch on the 5th.

On August 7, a vehicle was seen fleeing from a car larceny on 11th View Street and West Ocean View Avenue.

Related: Virginia Beach residents outraged after neighborhood becomes hotspot for criminals targeting cars

On August 9, police state in court records that the suspect and two others were seen breaking into a car on 9th Bay Street in East Ocean View. They are accused of taking a purse, a wallet, gift cards, keys and a work badge. This incident was caught on surveillance video.

Police say cars were also broken into in the 4000 block of East Ocean View Avenue on August 10 while the victims were at the beach. A bank card, a vape pen, a wallet and a Nintendo Switch were allegedly stolen.

Records say police also saw suspects on security camera video attempting to break into cars in the 900 block of East Ocean View on August 10.

Court records state there are four witnesses and six victims in this case.

Leach is scheduled for court on October 3. He has been charged with attempted larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, receiving a stolen firearm and contributing to the delinquency abuse of a child. He is facing 15 charges, but they are only related to incidents that allegedly happened on August 9 and August 14.

He is being held without bond in the Norfolk Jail and declined an interview with us.

Police said more charges are pending.

Police ask anyone with information about any of the break-ins to contact them.