Photos: Remembering the August 23, 2011 Virginia earthquake

Eight years ago today on August 23, 2011, a 5.8 earthquake out of central Virginia would be felt by millions across the U.S. eastern shore and in some provinces in Canada.

The earthquake that happened at 1:51:04 p.m. EDT. in 2011 did not cause any injuries or deaths, but as for the number of people, was one of the most felt earthquakes in the United States.

The epicenter for the earthquake was in Lousia County, about 38 miles northwest of Richmond.

A Virginia nuclear power plant at the time faced closer scrutiny from regulators after one of its backup generators failed to work during the earthquake that rattled the state and surrounding region in August.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission found workers at the North Anna plant failed to properly maintain the generator.