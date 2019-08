Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk with registered dietitians Melissa Carroll and VĂ©ronique Champagne Pettitt about the controversy surrounding the new Weight Watchers app for kids, "Kurbo".

They share some advice on how to properly educate children on nutrition and combat the rising obesity crisis in the U.S.

To learn more about Kids Eat Right Month, visit www.eatright.org/kidseatrightmonth.

For more information about the Tidewater Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics visit www.eatrighttidewater.net.