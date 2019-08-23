Action Day: Heavy rain may cause flash floods Friday

Man struck by lightning while swimming in Kitty Hawk

Posted 4:29 pm, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:30PM, August 23, 2019

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – A 23-year-old man was struck by lightning while swimming in Kitty Hawk Friday afternoon.

According to the Kitty Hawk Police Department, first responders were dispatched to the 3800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail at 2:50 p.m. When crews from Kitty Hawk Ocean Rescue arrived, they initiated medical assistance.

The Kitty Hawk Fire Department, Dare County Emergency Medical Services and the Kitty Hawk Police Department provided additional support.

Police said the victim was with friends on the beach. He was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for treatment.

 

Google Map for coordinates 36.063659 by -75.688776.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.