Man struck by lightning while swimming in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – A 23-year-old man was struck by lightning while swimming in Kitty Hawk Friday afternoon.

According to the Kitty Hawk Police Department, first responders were dispatched to the 3800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail at 2:50 p.m. When crews from Kitty Hawk Ocean Rescue arrived, they initiated medical assistance.

The Kitty Hawk Fire Department, Dare County Emergency Medical Services and the Kitty Hawk Police Department provided additional support.

Police said the victim was with friends on the beach. He was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for treatment.